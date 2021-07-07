TAAL Reports Accelerated WhatsOnChain Demand and Provides Company Update

TAAL's wholly-owned WhatsOnChain brand ("WOC") https://whatsonchain.com/ continues to deliver on promise to be the world's BitcoinSV ("BSV") block explorer, attracting 2,000,000 monthly page views over previous two months

WOC received 33,350,000 API requests globally in June, coming from North America , EU, UK, and Asia , a month-over-month increase of 42%

, EU, UK, and , a month-over-month increase of 42% In June, TAAL successfully completed 8,900,000 transactions on the BSV blockchain network

TAAL's hash rate for the end of June reached 405 Peta Hash Per Second, ahead of the stated annual goal

In June, TAAL mined 2,441 blocks, including 40 big blocks greater than 200 MB

TAAL mined 25,018 BSV coins in May and June

TAAL processed over 90% of all BSV transactions in June and over 72% in May

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, today announces that its WOC brand continues to deliver on its early promise as the first BSV blockchain explorer technology providing real-time data in an easy and user-friendly manner.

Developed in the U.K., WOC is the first-ever BSV blockchain explorer, acquired by TAAL in September 2020 as part of its strategic vision to ignite global enterprise adoption of BSV. With over 2,000,000 monthly record page views in May and June and 33,350,000 API requests in June, the WOC website property and system is experiencing accelerating global traffic and transaction demand. This represents a significant marketing funnel for TAAL to channel potential customers either to TAAL Console or to a bulk API sales platform.

"When we acquired WOC, it was with confidence in it innovative BSV technology and revenue-channel potential. The increased traffic at WOC and the amount of new data on the BSV blockchain (measured in GB) is real evidence that BSV is starting to show its promise of utility and scalability beyond anything else in the market," comments Stefan Matthews, TAAL CEO and Executive Chairman.

TAAL maintains its global blockchain innovation leadership, achieving important milestones, including a world record 638MB block processed on the BSV blockchain network on March 13, 2021. The Company also continues to exceed target projections for mining and transaction processing, with TAAL reporting 2,441 blocks mined in June, including 40 big blocks greater than 200MB and 8,900,000 transactions processed. The Company is on schedule towards deploying its previously announced additional computing power, with 1,000 Bitmain S19j blockchain computers anticipated to come online in Q4 2021 and 3,000 Bitmain S19j Pro blockchain computers are expected to go online during Q1 2022.

TAAL mined 25,018 BSV coins in May and June, and TAAL processed over 90% of all BSV transactions in June and over 72% in May.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

Visit TAAL online at www.taal.com

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: the number of machines that will be deployed andthe dates of such deployment. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include delays in equipment deliver, expected operation, network conditions in the future and other risks set out in TAAL's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 dated April 30, 2021 under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

SOURCE Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

For further information: Matt Whitcomb, Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-260-6142; Stefan Matthews, CEO & Executive Chairman, [email protected]; Chris Naprawa, President, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.taal.com

