TAAL President Chris Naprawa to Present in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for July 15, 2021.

The virtual roadshow will feature a corporate presentation from TAAL President Chris Naprawa, followed by a Q & A session led by Noble Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual roadshow is scheduled for July 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors at any level. Register Here.

Recent TAAL Highlights

TAAL's wholly-owned WhatsOnChain brand continues to deliver on promise to be the world's BitcoinSV ("BSV") block explorer, attracting 2,000,000 monthly page views over previous two months

In June, TAAL successfully completed 8,900,000 transactions on the BSV blockchain network

TAAL's hash rate for the end of June reached 405 Peta Hash Per Second, ahead of the stated annual goal

In June, TAAL mined 2,441 blocks, including 40 big blocks greater than 200 MB

TAAL mined 25,018 BSV coins in May and June

TAAL processed over 90% of all BSV transactions in June and over 72% in May

Noble's research and news and advanced market data on TAAL are available on Channelchek.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

Visit TAAL online at www.taal.com

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

For further information: Matt Whitcomb, Investor Relations, [email protected] 604-260-6142; Stefan Matthews, CEO & Executive Chairman, [email protected]; Chris Naprawa, President, [email protected]

