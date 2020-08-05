TAAL Enters into Consulting Agreement with MC International

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL) (FWB:9SQ1) (OTCQX:TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with MC International Partners Limited ("MC International").

Through the Consulting Agreement, MC International will provide the Company with business development services focused on blockchain and digital asset investment opportunities. Effective August 2, 2020, the Agreement provides that MC International will earn a commission upon completion of each investment or acquisition opportunity introduced by it to the Company, which commission may be paid in common shares of TAAL, subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange policies. MC International has agreed to a 12-month lock-up of any shares that are issued to it.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin SV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

For further information: Matt Whitcomb, Investor Relations, Telephone: +1 800-371-2809 Or Jerry Chan, CEO, [email protected]

