TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory Services

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprises, announces a capital markets strategy and investor relations arrangement with Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic") pursuant to the terms of a capital markets advisory agreement (the "Agreement").

"Scalable, fast, reliable blockchain infrastructure is key to the decentralization of business processes, personal information, and finance, amongst others, and TAAL has provided developers with the tools to create the next generation of Web 3.0 applications," said Sophic Capital President and CEO Sean Peasgood. "This is a key, global technology trend, and TAAL's management team have already demonstrated that they can become an industry leader. On behalf of the partners at Sophic Capital, I'd like to thank TAAL for choosing us to become their capital markets advisor during this transformational time. We look forward to communicating TAAL's story to the broader capital markets."

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with the team at Sophic Capital. Now is the time to make sure our investors understand our growth story and we believe their expertise will bring great value to TAAL," said Richard Baker, Chief Executive Officer, TAAL.

The Agreement and the obligations of the Company under the Agreement are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Sophic will provide, among other things, capital strategy, market education, sell-side relationships development, investor campaigns, creative assistance, investor conferences, and roadshows.

The initial term of the Agreement is for a period of one year, commencing May 9, 2022. As consideration for the services to be provided by Sophic, the Company has agreed to pay Sophic a monthly fee of C$12,500 and has granted to Sophic options to acquire 360,000 Shares ("Optioned Shares") at an exercise price of C$1.29 per common share expiring 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2025. Optioned Shares will vest in equal tranches of 25% per quarter over a period of one year. The Optioned Shares shall expire 90 days after Sophic ceases to provide services to the Company.

TAAL to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 19, 2022

TAAL CEO Richard Baker will present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 19, 2022 and host 1-on-1 investor meetings throughout the event. TAAL invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: May 19, 2022

TIME: 2:00pm EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Investors should pre-register for the event and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology, clean technology, consumer products and other growth sectors combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital, accelerate growth and increase value for shareholders. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About TAAL Distributed Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications on the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. BitcoinSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics, data storage, daily transaction volume, scaling ability, and average block size.

For more information please visit – www.taal.com/investors

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: the growth of TAAL's treasury through, among other things, BSV hashing activities; TAAL's future computing power and capacity; development plans for the New Brunswick facility, geopolitical risks to operations and TAAL's business and strategic plans. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include the future acceptance of Bitcoin SV and other digital assets and risks related to information processing using those platforms, the ability for TAAL to leverage intellectual property into viable income streams and other risks set out in TAAL's Annual Information Form dated April 30, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

