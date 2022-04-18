TAAL COMPLETES THE SALE OF AND PARTNERSHIP PLANS FOR THE NEW BRUNSWICK FACILITY

TORONTO, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announces the completion of the sale and partnership plans for its New Brunswick facility.

Chief Fuels Transaction Completed

Further to the announcement on April 5, 2022, TAAL is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") and completed the sale of the shares of Chief Fuels Inc. ("Chief Fuels") to an established professional property fund (the "Purchaser") for an aggregate cash purchase price of US$24 million (the "Purchase Price") and the Purchaser has committed to expending up to US$20 million for capital purchases, to develop the 60,000 sq/ft facility in New Brunswick into a dedicated bitcoin mining and transaction processing operation. TAAL will oversee and coordinate these activities. Upon closing, the deposit previously advanced by the Purchaser was credited towards the Purchase Price and the Purchaser made an additional payment of US$7 million. The Purchase Price balance is required to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties have also agreed to enter a long-term arrangement where TAAL will be the single permanent tenant at this mining facility, commencing in 2023.

This partnership will support the capital requirements necessary for developing the New Brunswick facility to be a 50MW mining and transaction processing data centre adding up to 1.4 Exahash to TAAL's block processing capabilities once complete. Additionally, the agreement provides immediate cash to continue supporting TAAL's equipment commitments and growth strategy for 2022 and beyond.

"We are delighted to partner and work closely with such an established professional property fund to support TAAL and the development of this Bitcoin mining facility. TAAL's business focus is on building the tools and services that help accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. Selling this facility puts capital back on the balance sheet, accelerates the infrastructure build program at New Brunswick and secures the facility exclusive to our hashing operation requirements for the long-term." Richard Baker, CEO.

