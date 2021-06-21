TAAL Announces Resignation of Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced today that Michael Cella has advised the Company that for personal reasons he will not be standing for re-election at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders scheduled for June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Mr. Cella has served as an independent director of TAAL since August 23, 2019 and acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Company intends to fill the vacancy that will be left by Mr. Cella's departure following the Meeting once a suitable candidate has been identified.

Stefan Matthews, TAAL's Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We wish to thank and express our gratitude to Michael for his dedicated service and contributions made to the company during its formative period."

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

