TAAL Announces Appointment of New Board Member

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced today that Dr. Daniel Diemers has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders. Dr. Diemers will also serve as a member of the Company's Technology Committee.

Dr. Diemers is co-founder and partner of SNGLR Group, a VC and tech firm focusing on exponential technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, and is a member of the national Blockchain Task Force (now Swiss Blockchain Federation). Dr. Diemers joins Mr. Baker, Ms. Rosati, Mr. Strub and Mr. Darcy as the fifth independent director of the Company.

Stefan Matthews, TAAL's Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Daniel provides a wealth of experience in the blockchain and technology sectors as we continue to build and expand our Board to ensure we have a diversity of experience and skills in addition to a strong contingent of independent directors to guide our business. Our focus is on growth in revenue while ensuring management of risk. I am extremely pleased with our emerging Board composition."

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

