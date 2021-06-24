TAAL Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL) (FWB:9SQ1) (OTC:TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders were duly approved, including the re-election of all Board members who stood for re-election and the Company's continuance under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"). The Company confirmed it would work expeditiously to migrate to the CBCA.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

