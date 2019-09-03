T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Early Warning Disclosure

BALTIMORE, MD, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (the "Investor"), of 100 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America, 21202-1009, announces the filing of an early warning report on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in connection with the disposition of 38,160 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (the "Issuer"). The shares were disposed of on March 25, 2019 through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange on behalf of accounts (the "Accounts") over which it exercises discretionary investment authority. Consideration received for sales of the subordinate voting shares on March 25, 2019 amounted to $2,362,708.98 CAD at a price of $61.92 CAD per subordinate voting share.

Prior to the disposition, the Investor had discretionary investment authority over 6,020,984 of the subordinate voting shares of the Issuer, representing a security holding percentage of 10.23%. Following the disposition, the Investor had discretionary investment authority over 5,865,494 of the subordinate voting shares of the Issuer, representing a security holding percentage of 9.95%.

The Accounts over which the Investor has discretionary investment authority currently hold securities of the Issuer for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of influencing control or direction of the Issuer. The Investor may, depending on market and other conditions and subject to applicable securities regulation, change their beneficial ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Any transaction that the Investor may pursue on behalf of its Accounts may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of the Issuer's securities, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to the Investor, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, tax considerations and other factors deemed relevant by the Investor for its Accounts.

The address of the Issuer's head office is 250 Bowie Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6E 4Y2.

To receive a copy of the early warning report, please contact:



Ellen York

Vice President

410-345-4676

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.