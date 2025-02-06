T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF VICE PRESIDENT TO INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS IN EASTERN CANADA

Mike Meligrigoris responsible for sales, service, and consultant relations

BALTIMORE, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., announced that it has hired Mike Meligrigoris, CFA®, as vice president for its institutional business in Canada. In this role, he will lead sales, client service, and consultant relations in Eastern Canada. Meligrigoris is based in Montreal and reports to Lauren Bloom, T. Rowe Price's head of Canada.

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Meligrigoris served as vice president, Institutional Business Development, for CIBC Asset Management, where he was responsible for advancing institutional sales in the Quebec and Atlantic Canada markets. Meligrigoris also previously held positions at Pavillion Global Markets, GE Capital, and TD Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA from McGill University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Montreal.

"We are extremely pleased for Mike to join our team in Canada," said Bloom. "With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, his deep relationships with institutional clients and consultants will strengthen our local presence in Eastern Canada, drive growth, and help to diversify our business. He joins an expanding team, including Taylor Pidgeon, Vice President for defined contribution and Jeff Li, Vice President for our intermediary business, both of whom joined in 2024."

T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. is a unit of T. Rowe Price's Americas division, which offers investment management services to institutional investors and institutional consultants.

