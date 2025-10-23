MIKE MELIGRIGORIS RECOGNIZED BY BENEFITS AND PENSIONS MONITOR

T. Rowe Price professional nominated as an exceptional leader

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., is pleased to announce Mike Meligrigoris' inclusion in Benefits and Pensions Monitor's(BPM) third annual "Hot List", recognizing financial professionals who are helping to shape the future of Canada's benefits, pension, and institutional investment sectors.

Meligrigoris serves as Vice President, Institutional, for the Americas division of T. Rowe Price, the organization responsible for the firm's institutional business in North America.

Mike Meligrigoris, Vice President, Institutional, T. Rowe Price

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Benefits and Pensions Monitor shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Judging by the calibre of the nominees, the standard of professionals across the industry is high. Mike is amongst the top performers and deserves to be recognised for his meaningful contributions to T. Rowe Price and the wider sector over the past 12 months."

"We are incredibly proud of Mike and applaud this well-deserved recognition by Benefits and Pensions Monitor," said Lauren Bloom, Head of Canada for T. Rowe Price, who was selected as one of BPM's "Elite Women" last year. "His dedication, expertise, and leadership have had a significant impact since joining our team, deepening relationships with institutional clients and strengthening our presence across Central and Eastern Canada. Mike's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding client service exemplifies T. Rowe Price's values of integrity, collaboration, and a client-first mindset. His contributions reflect our long-term commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals."

Additional details can be found here.

ABOUT MIKE MELIGRIGORIS, CFA®

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Meligrigoris served as vice president, Institutional Business Development, for CIBC Asset Management, where he was responsible for advancing institutional sales in Central and Eastern Canada. Meligrigoris also previously held positions at Pavillion Global Markets, GE Capital, and TD Asset Management.

Meligrigoris holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA from McGill University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Montreal.

ABOUT 2025 BPM HOT LIST

In June 2025, Benefits and Pensions Monitor invited industry professionals from across the country to nominate their most exceptional leaders for the third annual Hot List.

Nominees had to have been in the industry for at least 10 years. After receiving hundreds of nominations, BPM narrowed the list down to 31 movers and shakers whose contributions have helped shape the benefits, pension, and institutional investment space over the past 12 months.

From innovators at the forefront of change to leaders who are transforming the way the industry does business, this year's Hot List represents the best the industry has to offer.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing US $1.77 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

