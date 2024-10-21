T-Mobile to Offer Siyata's New Mission Critical Over 5G Cellular Radios for First Responders

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- IACP -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA/SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") devices, today announced Siyata's next-generation SD7 Ultra series 5G mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) cellular radio handsets will be available on T-Mobile's 5G network – the nation's largest.

Siyata Mobile's SD7 Ultra series cellular radio handsets will empower public safety officials with reliable nationwide radio communications through T-Mobile's direct connect platform. In addition to seamless connectivity, users will benefit from innovative applications designed to enhance operational awareness. This technology aims to improve response times and ensure that emergency services can effectively address critical situations, ultimately helping to save lives.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, "Our SD7 Ultra series 5G cellular radio handsets represent the next generation of mission critical cellular devices for first responders. Combined with T-Mobile's powerful 5G network, our cellular radios provide the ultimate solution for first responders who depend upon effective and reliable communication systems."

About SD7 Ultra and SD7 Ultra S by Siyata Mobile

SD7 Ultra-5G and SD7 Ultra S-5G are powerful and functional rugged Android PTT devices that feature superior sound quality for clear communication while offering the same ruggedness and water resistance as the original SD7. The two high-performance models offer all the benefits of 5G cellular connectivity. The SD7 Ultra S-5G also features a 4" LCD front touchscreen.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

