Siyata Mobile and ESChat to Provide Critical Communications Support at Burning Man 2025

Event teams to rely on Siyata's mission-critical handsets and ESChat platform for event-wide connectivity in remote Nevada desert

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, and ESChat, a provider of mission-critical broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) services, today announced that Siyata's SD7 Handsets, powered by the ESChat platform, will be deployed to support critical communications at Burning Man 2025, a unique cultural event being held August 24 – September 1, 2025 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

"Burning Man is a one-of-a-kind event that presents extraordinary logistical and environmental challenges," said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata. "We are proud that our SD7 handsets, in partnership with ESChat, will help ensure the safety and coordination of guests and on-site teams in such a dynamic setting. Built for rugged reliability, our devices are trusted by first responders and emergency crews across North America and are ideal for high-stakes environments like Black Rock City."

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. With no fixed infrastructure and often extreme weather conditions, the event relies on robust communication systems for safety and coordination. Siyata's SD7 handsets will be utilized by event personnel to coordinate with crews that are handling logistics between San Francisco, Reno, and the event site throughout the nine-day event.

"Our partnership with Siyata Mobile continues to demonstrate the value of combining rugged hardware with proven software to meet the demands of real-world mission-critical operations," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "Burning Man presents unique challenges that require resilient and scalable communications. We are proud that out secure and reliable platform will play a central role in keeping teams connected in Black Rock City."

This deployment underscores the ongoing collaboration between Siyata and ESChat to equip public safety, emergency response and event coordination teams with dependable communication tools, even in the most unforgiving environments.

For additional information about the event, please visit: https://burningman.org/.

About ESChat:

ESChat (eschat.com) is a FedRAMP® Authorized mission-critical broadband Push-to-Talk (PTT) service,. ESChat is FirstNet Certified™ and is also approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for U.S. military operational use. ESChat operates on and across all wireless carriers, providing intercarrier interoperability. ESChat supports Quality of Service (QoS), Radio Access Network (RAN) Priority, and Preemption enhancements available to FirstNet subscribers, as well as QoS and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In- Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW".

Siyata previously announced that the Company has signed a definitive merger agreement with Core Gaming, Inc. ("Core Gaming") a privately-held, global gaming developer and publisher with approximately $80 million in revenues in 2024. The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions in the merger agreement. For further information regarding the terms and conditions contained in the definitive Agreement, please see Siyata's Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit www.siyata.net to learn more.

About Core Gaming, Inc.

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami . We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven over 780 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE Siyata Mobile Inc.

