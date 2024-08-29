SYSPRO Wins at 2024 SaaS Awards for Best ERP / MRP

Award reflects SYSPRO Cloud ERP's flexibility and ability to meet the specific needs of mid-market manufacturers and distributors

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO , a global provider of ERP software , has been named a winner at The 2024 SaaS Awards program, in the category of Best ERP / MRP.

A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, and APAC.

In explaining why The SaaS Awards chose SYSPRO Cloud ERP , lead judge Christopher Southall said, "SYSPRO Cloud ERP is a robust and versatile solution tailored for manufacturers and distributors, offering a comprehensive platform that manages everything from inventory control to production planning with remarkable efficiency.

"One of the standout features of SYSPRO Cloud ERP to The SaaS Awards team is its impressive level of customization," Southall continued. "Moreover, the platform's real-time data and analytics capabilities are highly regarded, providing valuable insights that enable more informed decision-making. SYSPRO Cloud ERP is an ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations and enhance productivity with a flexible and powerful cloud-based ERP solution."

SYSPRO Cloud ERP has been developed specifically to meet the needs of mid-market manufacturers and distributors. It is a single-tenant ERP solution so customers can customize as they require, and SYSPRO provides each customer with an isolated, highly secure database. All a customer's SYSPRO Cloud ERP software applications, core technology infrastructure, servers, storage, databases, operating system and networking requisites are taken care of by SYSPRO, while customers maintain complete control of their data.

"With SYSPRO Cloud ERP, we're providing customers with the benefits of SaaS, while retaining the flexibility, customizability and security they expect in an ERP platform," said Brian Rainboth, CEO at SYSPRO Americas. "We're proud to have won this honor from The SaaS Awards, which we see as further validation of what our customers have been telling us: SYSPRO deeply understands the challenges the manufacturing and distribution industry faces and the design of SYSPRO Cloud ERP reflects that knowledge."

To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners . To learn more about SYSPRO Cloud ERP, visit https://us.syspro.com/product/business-digitalization/syspro-cloud-erp-services/ .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com .

