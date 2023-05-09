SYSPRO Announces Winners of Global SYSPRO PartnerUP Awards

Award Recognizes Partners who Have Achieved the Highest Standards for Growth and Customer Success

TUSTIN, Calif., May 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced the winners of its Global SYSPRO PartnerUP Awards.

These awards recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of SYSPRO partners during fiscal year 2022. This year's winners exemplify the highest standards for enabling customer success, innovation and collaboration.

SYSPRO works closely and collaboratively with its partners to provide customers with trusted technology expertise and deep industry knowledge to enable mid-market manufacturers and distributors to digitally transform their businesses.

This year's PartnerUP Award winners are:

Global New Partner of the Year : ASG Tek LLC, for achieving the highest revenue across all regions in the company's first year as a partner.

: ASG Tek LLC, for achieving the highest revenue across all regions in the company's first year as a partner. Global Partner of the Year: New Business Acquisition: Lonehill Systems, Inc., for its dedication to building a business focused on SYSPRO solutions and converting customers to SYSPRO from other ERP platforms.

Lonehill Systems, Inc., for its dedication to building a business focused on SYSPRO solutions and converting customers to SYSPRO from other ERP platforms. ISV of the Year: riteSOFT, which provides automated data collection software solutions for midmarket for manufacturers and distributors. riteSOFT generated the most revenue across all SYSPRO regions, showing exceptional growth and collaborating with SYSPRO to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

riteSOFT, which provides automated data collection software solutions for midmarket for manufacturers and distributors. riteSOFT generated the most revenue across all SYSPRO regions, showing exceptional growth and collaborating with SYSPRO to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Global Partner of the Year: Phoenix Systems, for generating the highest revenue across all regions while providing an excellent customer experience, enabling manufacturers and distributors to see maximum value from SYSPRO ERP.

"Our success depends on the success of our partners, and we're very proud to honor these exceptional companies," said Michael Bennett, Global Channel Executive at SYSPRO. "Their commitment to excellence has advanced our customers' businesses and fueled the continued growth of SYSPRO."

SYSPRO's ERP platform is purpose-built to meet the unique needs of mid-market manufacturers and distributors, and it can be deployed however best meets the customer's requirements: on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. SYSPRO's flexible architecture makes it easy to integrate other best-of-breed software into the platform, and its ISV Partners provide a wide array of pre-integrated solutions.

For more information on SYSPRO's PartnerUP Program, visit https://us.syspro.com/why-partnerup/

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

