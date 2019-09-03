Syrian guitar quartet's Vancouver concert to raise funds for War Child Canada

The quartet, which has previously been featured in The Globe and Mail , is typically known for their entertaining classical guitar shows; however, they also perform many other musical styles, including blues, jazz, flamenco, Baroque, Latin, and folk.

The guitar ensemble's members—Orwa Al Sharaa, Gaby Al Botros, Nazir Salameh and Mir Mahmoud—originally from Damascus, were forced to flee their country due to the devastation and violence of the ongoing civil war and the increased persecution of musicians by extremist groups in the region. They are currently artists in residence at the University of Victoria and have come to Canada through a fellowship program from the Artist Protection Fund.

"War Child is extremely grateful to the Orontes Guitar Quartet and the Vancouver Classic Guitar Society for their support," said Barbara Harmer, Director of Creative Partnerships and Celebrity Engagement at War Child. "We are deeply touched that Orwa, Gaby, Nazir and Mir are using their music to raise awareness and funds for War Child's work with those who, like them, have been forced to flee their homelands because of war. Sadly, War Child's work is needed now more than ever. We live in a world where a child is driven from their home by conflict every 4 seconds. The proceeds from this concert will help refugee families get back on their feet and begin rebuilding their lives."

By bringing the Orontes Quartet to Vancouver, concert organizers hope to further increase awareness around the Syrian refugee crisis and raise funds for children affected by war globally.

Concert tickets are $35 for regular admission or $30 for students and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-orontes-quartet-a-war-child-benefit-tickets-69805691703.

