MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Synergie Canada is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Deloitte's Canada's Best Managed Companies for its exceptional performance as a leading international logistics service provider. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, and it reflects the hard work and dedication of our team members.

Canada's Best Managed Companies is a prominent business awards initiative in Canada that acknowledges exceptional performance among private Canadian-owned companies.

Since its inception in 2008, Synergie Canada has come a long way, growing from a startup to an established company with a global presence. Throughout our journey, we have remained true to our core values of trust, innovation, agility, result oriented and foremost fun at work. We believe that these values are the foundation of our success, and we will continue to uphold them in all our operations.

We owe our success to our dedicated team, who have worked tirelessly to support the Synergie cause. Their hard work, expertise, and commitment have been instrumental in our growth and expansion over the years. We would also like to extend a special thanks to our board of directors, whose leadership and guidance have been invaluable in shaping our vision and driving our success.

At Synergie Canada, we excel in domestic & international logistics, offering a full range of services across all continents in over 190 countries. Our services include shipping, customs clearance, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. In addition, we are proud to excel in overseas consolidations, project cargo shipment, retail distribution, and Cross Border Shipments. We leverage the latest technologies and industry best practices to ensure our clients' shipments are delivered on time, within budget, and in compliance with all regulations.

We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all our operations. We are confident that with our talented team and innovative solutions, we will continue to support strong growth while offering the highest level of service to our clients.

