Symvivo Corporation receives funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Contribution to support clinical advancement and manufacturing of bacTRL-Spike™ oral vaccine candidate

Supports the expansion of the bacTRL platform towards additional vaccine targets including SARS-CoV2 variants

BURNABY, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Symvivo Corporation today announced that it is receiving advisory services and research and development funding of up to $4.57 million from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support the clinical advancement of bacTRL-Spike™, the company's orally administered vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 and the expansion of the bacTRL platform towards additional vaccine targets.

"This is an important step in the development of orally administered vaccines for COVID-19 and other important infectious diseases, both now and for the future. We are extremely excited to continue this essential work with support from NRC IRAP," said Alexander Graves, CEO of Symvivo Corporation.

The funding follows a previous NRC IRAP-funded R&D project enabling the development and initial clinical assessment of Symvivo's bacTRL-Spike™ vaccine candidate which has met the required scientific and technical thresholds for advancement.

bacTRL-Spike™ is the company's oral DNA vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19. Unlike traditional vaccines that are delivered by intramuscular injection, bacTRL-Spike™ is taken orally, providing the potential for individuals to self-administer the vaccine.

About Symvivo

Symvivo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a proprietary platform for the site-specific delivery of genes for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening diseases. Symvivo's bacTRL™ platform technology delivers plasmid DNA, both orally and through IV application, that enables a patient's own cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Symvivo is advancing therapeutics in the area of oral DNA vaccines, oncology and biologics. Symvivo is headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia. For more information, visit www.symvivo.com.

