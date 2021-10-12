Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge reaches $100,000 Donation Milestone in partnership with World Vision International.

MILTON, ON, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - World Vision gratefully recognizes the lifetime contribution of $100,000 from Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge along with their sponsorship of 29 children.

For over 20 years, customers have embraced the Symposium brand throughout Southern Ontario. Through a percentage of their profits, Symposium locations aided World Vision regularly in providing relief to children and families around the world.

This year Symposium restaurants reached the incredible milestone of $100,000 in donation dollars.

Symposium franchise owner John, joined by his daughter Cara, reflected on this special acknowledgement: How do I feel about this accomplishment? I'm very humbled and honoured, and happy and proud … especially where the world is right now with Covid."

The ongoing partnership with World Vision International continues to grow, even during these most difficult pandemic-affected times. With the opening of every new location, Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge sponsors another child through the World Vision International Program.

Symposium representative Mary Argo adds, " The efforts made by Symposium to support World Vision International would not be possible without the support of our valued customers and their loyal patronage. We also thank our dedicated franchisees and staff for their part in making a difference and helping to uphold the World Vision motto of "building a better world for children".

About Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge

Proudly Canadian, Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge locations are found throughout Southern Ontario and are the go-to casual dining destination for all occasions. Founded in 1996 on the premise that every dining out experience should encourage guests to #taketime and #makemoments, Symposium offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night dining with a full menu, beer, wine & cocktails, and decadent desserts, all within beautiful renaissance inspired interiors and lush summer patios. Open daily from 8 am guests love Symposium for its extensive menu, quality, value and guest focussed service. For more info and franchising opportunities see www.symposiumcafe.com

About World Vision International

World Vision is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families, and communities to overcome poverty and injustice; dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

