Symcor leverages core capabilities to launch partnership with CarePartners, enhancing the efficiency and timeliness of homecare services

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Symcor, a leading Canadian organization that enables secure data exchanges, has signed an agreement with CarePartners, a service provider offering health care support across Ontario, to further enhance the caregiving experience for CarePartners' patients.

CarePartners Logo (CNW Group/Symcor)

For over 25 years, Symcor has supported Canada's largest organizations by enabling safe and secure data exchanges to facilitate their clients' digital transformations. With a history of providing industry-wide solutions in sectors including banking, government, insurance, automotive, telecommunications and utilities, this widespread expertise has propelled Symcor to apply its core capabilities to a new sector.

"This partnership is very important to Symcor as it enables the extension of our capabilities beyond traditional sectors to help entirely new industries by connecting for common good," said Paul MacDonald, Senior Vice-President & Chief Information Officer at Symcor.

CarePartners is a service provider that offers personal support, rehabilitation services, and nursing care for patients in homes, schools, retirement homes, clinics, and workplaces across Ontario. The company's mission is dedicated to improving quality of life by supporting health, wellness and independence through the provision of compassionate patient-centred care.

By leveraging Symcor's core capabilities, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), CarePartners will be able to enhance productivity and efficiencies in business processes, resulting in better patient and caregiver experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Symcor to innovate and streamline our business processes and improve experiences and outcomes for our patients, partners and employees," said Hassan Asif, Vice President Information Technology at CarePartners.

Symcor has retained an unwavering focus on its north star – Connecting for Common Good – to create better outcomes for its clients and the communities in which it operates. Through partnerships with integral care providers like CarePartners, the opportunity to create a positive patient impact during times of high need can be realized.

About Symcor:

Symcor enables secure data exchanges and supporting business processes to help clients succeed in an evolving digital world. Trusted by Canada's largest institutions for over 25 years to support their digital transformations, Symcor aligns industry participants to solve common challenges in the most effective and efficient way. For more information, visit www.symcor.ca.

About CarePartners:

Established in 1984, CarePartners provides home health care services to patients in homes, schools, retirement homes, clinics and workplaces in both urban and rural Ontario communities. Our health care services include home support, personal support, rehabilitation services and nursing care. Constantly innovating, CarePartners partners with Home and Community Care Support Services to proudly offer the following programs: home support worker, integrated stroke, transitional care, virtual nursing and rehabilitation, and an award-winning eHomeCare program. CarePartners is accredited with Exemplary Standing through Accreditation Canada.

For further information, contact:

Rita Dias

VP Marketing & Communications

Symcor

[email protected]

SOURCE Symcor