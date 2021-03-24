MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Although the Symbio Infrastructure Limited Partnership typically does not comment on the operational aspects of the projects we sponsor, the filing of the BAPE report today is an important milestone for the Énergie Saguenay project. This is another step in a transparent and methodical process that we started in 2014.

As both global and local investors, we welcome the fact that the BAPE has recognized the importance of the economic benefits as well as some of the project's achievements, of which we can be proud, such as the commitment to carbon neutrality. This has always been a core part of our vision to develop an energy value chain that sets a new global benchmark by a very wide margin compared to all LNG developments in the world by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through carbon neutral infrastructure.

There is still work to be done, of course, but our investors reaffirm their support for the Énergie Saguenay team and our unique project. We are convinced that our team will be able to demonstrate that this project can make a real difference on a global scale in providing needed energy for the future and that it is part of a set of actions that will allow Quebec, Canada and the world to deliver compelling solutions to address climate change.

