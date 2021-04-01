Sylvan Learning Cuts Assessment Fee to CAN$29 to Help Parents Struggling With Remote Learning to Better Understand Where Their Child is Behind

For the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, in which student's worlds were turned upside-down, the supplemental and enrichment education brand is offering its lowest-ever assessment rate for families coping with virtual learning.

BALTIMORE, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sylvan Learning , the supplemental and enrichment education brand with 750 points of presence across North America and more than 40 years of experience, has cut its educational assessment fee from CAN$199 to CAN$29 through May 9 to help families struggling with a full year of pandemic-induced school disruptions. For every CAN$29 assessment given, Sylvan's local franchisees will donate CAN$10 to a charity of their choice, and Sylvan's corporate team will also donate a percentage of the assessment to the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.

"This past year has been hard on students," said Amy Przywara , Sylvan's chief marketing officer. "Transitioning to remote learning and having to be away from teachers and peers is extremely difficult and can have detrimental effects on a student's ability to stay on task and learn. The discounted assessment is our way of helping families find the specific gaps in their student's education and offer support through Sylvan, and donating over CAN$10 for each assessment is our way of empowering our franchisees to support their communities in this time of need."

Sylvan has been a resource to parents and students for decades, but this year it has seen a need arise in the marketplace unlike anything else. The "COVID slide," or the impact of schools closing for months or a year, is expected to set back an entire generation of children. In fact, children are testing at least three months behind, which is estimated to take two to three years to catch up. As such, Sylvan has responded by offering its Sylvan Insight Assessment for $29 to all students. Normally, this assessment costs up to CAN$199.

"Sylvan wants to help as many parents and students as possible during this time, and by offering this assessment at a very low cost, parents can get a better picture of how their student has fared this past year," said Przywara. "The Assessment is a combination of computer-adaptive skill assessments, observations by trained and certified Sylvan teachers and attitude surveys. The results combined with the feedback from Sylvan's educational staff can help guide parents on what specific skills, beliefs or behaviours may be limiting growth for their child."

After the Insight Assessment, parents will have a clear picture of their children's educational needs and how Sylvan can address them. By slashing the price of the initial assessment, Sylvan hopes to make supplemental education more affordable and more accessible to reach the greatest number of families.

"Sylvan is offering a deep discount because we believe it's vitally important for all families to stay on top of their children's education during these challenging times," said Przywara. "Getting the assessment done is the first step to actually reversing the detrimental impact of COVID-19. Over the decades, Sylvan has developed proven strategies to take children who are behind and get them ahead of the curve and with their best foot forward toward college. We want to make it as easy as possible for all parents."

But Sylvan's tutoring and educational enrichment programs aren't just for kids struggling with online learning this year. Studies have shown that the switch to distance learning has only exacerbated the current crisis in education in the U.S. Now, Sylvan will give back to its communities at the corporate and franchisee levels with more than CAN$10 for every CAN$29 assessment taken.

"We're so proud to have our franchisees contributing to their communities, and we know they'll find hundreds of worthy causes to support with this CAN$29 assessment initiative," said Przywara.

Now, with schools on hybrid or virtual schedules, afterschool programs nonexistent and normal resources and support for students on lockdown, Sylvan's offerings have become more relevant and affordable than ever before.

