Sylogist to Discuss Q3 2021 Performance

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise information management solutions, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 will be released before markets open on August 12th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its performance at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on August 17th, 2021. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Xavier Shorter, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's recent financial results and discuss the business' performance. Sylogist's management will also address questions as time allows.

Investors are invited to register for the earnings call at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PJXYbcxjRSCKne2nBXCwnQ

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, K-12 educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. The Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions which serve the needs of North American and international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

SOURCE Sylogist Ltd.

For further information: Bill Wood, President and CEO or Rudy Shirra, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Sylogist Ltd., (403) 266-4808

Related Links

http://www.sylogist.com/

