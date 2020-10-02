Sylogist Renews and Expands Microsoft Relationship, Strategic Initiatives, CEO Retirement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that effective September 30, 2020, it has entered into a series of agreements, through its principal operating subsidiary, Serenic Software, with Microsoft Corp. These agreements renew Serenic's Microsoft ISV Embed partner status and expand its commitment to SaaS by making Serenic's ERP solution (Navigator) available to customers on Microsoft Appsource for Dynamics 365 Business Central. These arrangements provide a clear path to the cloud for existing and new customers, with the benefits of complete integration and modern technology, enabled by an investment in marketing and transition support. Serenic's NaviPayroll solution was made available in Microsoft Appsource earlier this year.

Sylogist announced the engagement of Shea & Co., a San Francisco and Boston based boutique advisory firm in March 2020, as part of the Company's consideration of strategic alternatives. After a comprehensive review of its options, including discussions with a number of public and private enterprises, the Board has deemed the market opportunities for growth present better shareholder value creation potential than a sale of the business. The Board of the Company has determined to move aggressively forward with business expansion.

A significant component of its strategic review of the business, has been the Board's pursuit of a new Chief Executive Officer. With the assistance of a highly, regarded professional recruitment firm, the Board participated in a robust, thorough and North America wide search. The Board expects to have a new CEO in place by the end of the month. The new CEO will be charged with a growth mandate, building on the solid and high profitable foundation in place.

Effective September 30, 2020, Sylogist's Chief Executive Officer, Jim Wilson retired that office and as a director of the Company. Jim resurrected Sylogist following the dot.com bust in the early 2000's, with an unwavering commitment to strategically driven, profitable growth resulting in tremendous success for all Sylogist stakeholders. Through Jim's vision and direction, Sylogist technology has become broadly recognized as the modern platform of choice for a wide array of mid-market customers, spanning the globe. Sylogist's leadership team comprises individuals who came to the Company through one of the many acquisitions completed during this period. Those individuals, and their acquired operations, have been mentored, integrated, revitalized and encouraged to succeed by Jim, and their foundation for continued success is well in place.

"It is difficult to put into words, or to give real meaning, to the breadth and scale of Jim's leadership talents, the success he has driven, and the gratitude we as stakeholders in Sylogist have for all his efforts. Personally, I have owned Sylogist shares since 2005, and have had the privilege of watching and learning from Jim, while we have all benefited from his passion and business insights. We are grateful for everything he has done and know he has laid a very solid foundation for the future growth and success of the Company. We wish him all the best and a healthy, happy and highly deserved retirement" stated Barry Foster, Chairman. Mr. Foster will serve as interim CEO pending announcement of the Company's new Chief Executive.

