Sylogist Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. ("Sylogist" or the "Company") - (TSX-V:SYZ), a provider of mission-critical Enterprise Resource Planning solutions to public sector customers, is pleased to announce that its Board has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on Sylogist's Common Shares to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019, payable on December 11, 2019.

All dividends paid by Sylogist to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP solutions, including fund accounting, grant management and payroll to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include local governments, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions and government agencies, as well as public compliance driven and funded. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com.

