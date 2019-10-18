Sylogist Issues Stock Options

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV:SYZ) ("Sylogist" or "the Company") announces that the directors of Sylogist have granted the directors and officers of the Company an aggregate of 1,825,000 options to purchase common shares at a price of $10.65 per share in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP solutions, including fund accounting, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include local governments, non-profit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions and government agencies, as well as public compliance driven and funded organizations. The Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found on SEDAR and at http://www.sylogist.com.

