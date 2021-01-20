Sylogist Grants Options to CTIO

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has granted stock options to Theresa (Terry) LoPresti, newly appointed Chief Technology & Innovation Officer ("CTIO").

Ms. LoPresti was granted 225,000 stock options at $11.78, the market closing price of Sylogist's shares on January 19, 2021, pursuant to the Company's Fixed Number Stock Option Plan, which options have a 5 year term and vest in equal tranches on the later of (i) the first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant and (i) respectively, for each tranche, the market value of the Company's common shares trading at or above $15.00, $17.00 and $19.00 for 30 consecutive trading days.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com or www.sedar.com.

