Sylogist Elevates Investor Engagement

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise information management solutions, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its commitment to increase investor engagement, it has appointed Mr. Rudy Shirra as Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Bill Wood, President and CEO of Sylogist, stated: "Broader and deeper shareholder engagement is a key priority for Sylogist, as we seek to grow all aspects of our business. Today we are pleased to announce the expansion of Rudy's role at Sylogist, to include responsibility for investor relations. As CEO, I am committed to strengthening our shareholder relationships. This appointment will increase Sylogist's capacity to do so and provide investors with a dedicated point of contact. Our intention is to tell Sylogist's story more often, and more clearly, to a larger group of current and prospective shareholders. Rudy will work with our executive team to realize on this vision and increase our inbound and outbound investor relations activities" concluded Mr. Wood.

Mr. Shirra first joined Sylogist as a summer intern in 2014, when he helped drive the landmark acquisition of Serenic Software. Following university, he worked as a management consultant at Monitor Deloitte, before rejoining Sylogist in March, 2019 as Manager, Corporate Development tasked with M&A and other strategic initiatives. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University and has passed all three levels of the CFA program.

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

