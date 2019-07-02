Sylogist Board Appointment

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV:SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry D.A. Foster to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Foster joins Taylor Gray, Fraser Elliott and Ron Cherkas as an independent board member.

Mr. Foster is the President and Portfolio Manager of Toronto-based Innerkip Capital Management Inc. Innerkip was formed in June of 2004, is registered with the OSC as a Portfolio Manager, Exempt Market Dealer and Investment Fund Manager, specializing in direct investments in small-cap Canadian-listed companies. Innerkip also manages individual and corporate accounts with varying investment mandates. Innerkip has been a Sylogist shareholder since 2006.

From 2000 to 2003, he was a founding Partner of a New York-based private fund manager specializing in structured equity.From 1997 to 2000, he was a founding member and Vice President of the Equity Structured Trading Group, HSBC Securities' Canadian proprietary trading and derivatives group.

Mr. Foster is a graduate of the Ivey School of Business, Honours Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration (HBA) and began his career with HSBC Securities, where he specialized in Institutional Preferred Shares. Barry received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation (CFA) in 1998.

"We are very pleased to welcome Barry Foster, CFA, to our board of directors. We have known Barry as a seasoned investor and substantial shareholder for over a decade. During that period, he has provided Sylogist with encouragement and support, while lending constructive insights to aid in our success. Barry's independence and market knowledge will assist Sylogist in growing and governing our future," commented Jim Wilson, Chairman and CEO.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a technology innovation company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides intellectual property solutions to a wide range of Public Sector customers. We are an industry-leading publisher of mission-critical software products that satisfy the unique and sophisticated functionality requirements of Public Sector entities, including nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and government agencies, as well as public compliance driven and funded businesses. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com .

