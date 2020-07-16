Sylogist Announces $40 Million Credit Facility to Target Acquisitions

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud based ERP and CRM software solutions to the public sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commitment letter with a Canadian chartered bank to obtain access to a $40 million credit facility. The commitment includes capacity to expand the credit facility subject to certain terms and conditions. The primary purpose of the credit facility is to fund acquisitions. The credit facility can also be used for general corporate purposes.

Availability under the credit facility is subject to the completion and registration of certain security and ancillary documentation. The credit facility is committed for the first year, and renewable annually subject to agreement between the lender and Sylogist, during which time Sylogist will pay no standby or commitment fees. Credit provided will carry a floating interest rate of the Canadian prime bank rate, currently 2.45%.

"The credit facility significantly increases Sylogist's capacity for transformative acquisitions. Together with cash on hand, we now have access to over $80 million with which to grow the Company. Low fees and flexible terms will allow us to modestly leverage our capital structure while maintaining industry-leading cash flow. As we position our highly profitable platform for expansion, this credit will help accelerate Sylogist's growth" stated Jim Wilson, President and CEO.

