Sylogist Announces $2.6M Contract with State of Iowa Department of Justice

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with the State of Iowa Department of Justice, specifically its Crime Victim Assistance Division ("Iowa"), to implement and fully support its SAVIN 360 victim notification solution. The contract has a total value of approximately $2.6M CAD, expiring in June 2024, and may be extended for up to two additional three-year terms at Iowa's option.

Information Strategies Inc. ("InfoStrat"), which Sylogist acquired in April 2020, has developed the SAVIN 360 solution as a modern and extensible system for victim services, to help correction agencies manage contacts and alerts when offenders are to be transferred or released. SAVIN is built on the proven Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SharePoint platforms, which provide flexibility, scalability, integration capabilities, and powerful workflow features.

Jim Wilson, President and CEO of Sylogist commented, "This is a significant achievement for Sylogist. Our SAVIN solution is now contracted or installed with five US state governments and poised to grow further. We are pleased with this demonstration of our organic growth capabilities, and with InfoStrat's contribution to our performance since its recent acquisition."

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the total value of the Iowa contract to be performed through June 2024 and that the SAVIN solution is now contracted or installed with five US state governments and poised to grow further. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include the Company's ability to perform under its contract with Iowa and SAVIN's growth prospects. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

