Syantra, Inc. Welcomes STEM Advocate and Breast Cancer Conqueror Holly Smithson to Its Board of Directors

The addition to the board comes at a crucial time as Syantra focuses on commercialization of its patent-pending early cancer detection platform, Onco-IDTM

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Syantra, Inc., a precision biotechnology company revolutionizing cancer detection and treatment, proudly announces the appointment of Holly Smithson to its Board of Directors.

A breast cancer survivor and TEDx speaker, Ms. Smithson has shared her transformative journey of overcoming cancer, inspiring others to reclaim their confidence and take charge of their health. Her lived experience fuels a deep passion for advancing cancer detection technologies—a mission that aligns seamlessly with Syantra's and its groundbreaking platform, Onco-ID, which amplifies and analyzes the body's signals for early detection.

Currently serving as CEO of Athena, Ms. Smithson leads efforts to empower women in STEM and drive gender equality across global industries. Under her leadership, Athena has emerged as a global movement, dedicated to equipping female leaders and male allies to succeed in science and technology fields. Ms. Smithson's career spans transformative roles, including leading the launch, merger, and financial turnaround of three companies in cleantech, biotech, and STEM.

Previously, Ms. Smithson served as a Presidential Appointee in President George W. Bush's administration, advancing critical legislative initiatives at the Environmental Protection Agency and State Department. She was also a delegate in California Governor Jerry Brown's Cleantech Trade Mission to China.

Her exceptional leadership has earned widespread recognition. She was inducted into the San Diego Women's Hall of Fame in 2023 and named among San Diego's Top 500 Most Influential Leaders from 2018-2023. Additionally, she has been honored as CEO of the Year and Businesswoman of the Year.

"I am deeply honored to join Syantra's Board of Directors," said Ms. Smithson. "As a breast cancer survivor and advocate, I know firsthand the life-saving importance of early detection. My TEDx talk, 'How to Uncage the Confidence Within,' reflects the profound impact of technology and resilience in navigating a diagnosis. Syantra's mission to revolutionize cancer detection is deeply personal to me, and I am thrilled to contribute to the launch of their innovative platform in 2025."

Syantra CEO Rob Lozuk celebrated the appointment: "Holly's unique blend of lived experience, professional expertise, and inspirational leadership makes her a remarkable addition to our Board. Her work in STEM, healthcare, and women's advocacy perfectly complements our mission to improve patient outcomes through precision biotechnology. And it couldn't come at a better time as we're on the cusp of commercialization of our platform, Onco-ID, which is currently being used in a global clinical study on early detection of breast cancer."

As Syantra prepares to commercialize its cancer detection platform, Ms. Smithson's appointment underscores the company's commitment to transformative innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

About Syantra

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and treated. Visit https://www.syantra.com/ for more information.

