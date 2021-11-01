Swoop to Reconnect Winnipeg to the Sun and Sand

Airline celebrates return of its international departures from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and brings back popular sun flights to region

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop resumed international flight operations at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport with the departure of flight WO 728 bound for Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The ultra-low-cost carrier is set to bring even more sun service to Winnipeg with the return of non-stop flights to Puerto Vallarta on November 4, 2021 and launch of service to new destinations including Cancun on December 3, 2021 and Orlando (Sanford) on December 11, 2021.

To celebrate the return of Swoop's sun and fun destinations, between now and November 8, 2021, Winnipeg travellers can use the promo code GET50 to receive 50% off base fares from Winnipeg to Phoenix-Mesa, Orlando (Sanford), Puerto Vallarta and Cancun†.

"We are extremely proud to be the first Canadian airline to resume international operations out of Winnipeg," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "The return of our non-stop service to popular sun destinations, like Phoenix-Mesa plays an important role in our commitment to meeting the demand for ultra-low-cost fares in Winnipeg, while supporting the rebound of air travel in the region."

Today's departure signals a significant milestone for Swoop and Winnipeg Airport Authority, with flight WO 728 marking the first international departure from Winnipeg to a sun destination since the onset of the pandemic.

"Swoop reintroducing non-stop flights between Winnipeg and Phoenix-Mesa represents an important milestone for our community," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "The return of this service marks the first flights to a winter sun destination available out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport since the onset of the pandemic. We are excited to see this popular route return to help meet demand within the Winnipeg market and kickstart the winter travel season at the airport."

†GET50 Terms and Conditions:

Book by November 8, 2021 (11:59 p.m. MT) | Travel between November 2, 2021 and December 16, 2022. | Eligible markets: Winnipeg to the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. | Limit of 100 redemptions. | Fares are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. | Flights are subject to availability and may not operate on all days. | Non-refundable. | Promo code applicable on new, web bookings only. | One promo code per booking. | Cannot be combined with any other promotion or offer. | Discount applicable to base fare only. Not applicable on taxes, fees, or ancillary products and services. | Learn more about baggage and optional fees at www.FlySwoop.com/Optional-Services-and-Fees.

To learn more about Swoop and find ultra-low fare flights to destinations in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, please visit FlySwoop.com. Find out more on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience at FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

