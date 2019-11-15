Swoop Takes Off with Five New Direct Flights from Winnipeg

Manitoba sun-seekers now have more options available for their winter getaway, including Las Vegas, Florida and Mexico.

CALGARY and WINNIPEG, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Beginning today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., launches a series of inaugural flights from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG), starting with a direct flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) departing at 8 a.m. CST.

Over the weekend, Swoop travellers will be taking off on inaugural routes to McCarran International Airport (LAS) on November 15, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on November 16, and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) on November 17.

"This weekend marks an exciting milestone for Winnipeg travellers, gaining access to more destinations across North America at an affordable price," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "Swoop's growing network offers more flights to popular destinations at an ultra-low fare for all Canadians to enjoy."

These additions to Swoop's Winnipeg network connect travellers from Manitoba's capital to 11 domestic, transborder and international destinations. Swoop's growing service and its unbundled fares, services and amenities, makes travel more accessible for Canadians by giving them the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don't.

"Winnipeg Richardson International Airport travellers now have more options to explore North America thanks to Swoop," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Swoop recognizes the demand in this market for ultra low-cost air travel and WAA is pleased our partnership continues to evolve with the addition of these new routes."

"Increased connectivity has the potential to strengthen our economy and is good for our community. With Swoop adding more routes, it shows they are confident in Winnipeg as a place to grow their business," said Dayna Spiring, President and CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg Inc. "These additional international flights make it easier for visitors to make their way to Winnipeg. We look forward to welcoming tourists from or connecting through these destinations to check out our world-class attractions, meet our friendly people and discover what Winnipeg has to offer."

Whether you're booking a family trip to Walt Disney World Resort, a romantic getaway to Mexico or a fun-filled adventure to Las Vegas, Swoop makes travel affordable, easy and accessible for Winnipeggers looking for their sun destination getaway.

"We are delighted to welcome new seasonal service from Winnipeg with Swoop Airlines," said Chris Meyer, Vice President of Global Sales, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "The airline has been a great partner in adding several budget-friendly flights to Las Vegas over the past year, and the timing of this flight gives our Canadian friends a great excuse for a weekend escape where Vegas takes every experience to the next level."

Details of Swoop's new service out of Winnipeg:

Service Between Service Offered Weekly Frequency Service Run-time Winnipeg, MB to

Orlando, FL Tuesday, Friday 2 x per week November 15, 2019 –

April 24, 2020 Winnipeg, MB to

Las Vegas, NV Monday, Friday 2 x per week November 15, 2019 –

April 24, 2020 Winnipeg, MB to

Fort Lauderdale, FL Monday, Saturday 2 x per week November 16, 2019 –

April 25, 2020 Winnipeg, MB to

Tampa Bay, FL Thursday, Sunday 2 x per week November 17, 2019 –

April 23, 2020 Winnipeg, MB to

Los Cabos, MX Wednesday,

Sunday 1 x per week until Dec. 18

2 x per week until April

23 November 17, 2019 –

April 23, 2020

Flights are now available for booking through to April 2020. For further flight information, including service days and availability, visit FlySwoop.com.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

