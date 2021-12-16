Swoop Takes Off to Two New U.S. Destinations from Edmonton

Ultra-low fare airline advocates for the preservation of safe and fully-vaccinated international air travel as it takes flight for Palm Springs and Orlando/Sanford

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop this week celebrates the launch of two new inaugural flights from Edmonton International Airport with the start of non-stop service to Palm Springs, California today and to Orlando (Sanford), Florida on December 17. The airline's twice weekly non-stop service to Palm Springs operates on Mondays and Thursdays, while flights between Edmonton and Orlando (Sanford) will operate weekly on Fridays.

In light of the Level 3 travel advisory being re-issued by the Government of Canada, Swoop, as part of the WestJet Group, is advocating for the preservation of the measures in place for fully-vaccinated international air travel.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, air travel has become the most tested and protected consumer activity in Canada," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "With travellers being tested an average of twice throughout their international journey and as the only fully-vaccinated air travel sector in the world, we believe that vaccinations and testing are the right path forward for safe international air travel."

Throughout the pandemic, Swoop has safely flown more than 800,000 travellers, maintaining critical access to affordable air travel for Canadians and prioritizing safety above all with a zero-tolerance mask policy and mandatory vaccinations requirements for both employees and air travellers.

Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) also recently announced a testing partnership with Azova, a digital health technology platform enabling travellers to more easily navigate and adhere to testing requirements with approved at-home testing kits and in-person testing options for travel.

Travellers can find up to date Covid-19 travel information at www.flyswoop.com/coronavirus.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

