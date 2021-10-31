Swoop Takes Off for San Diego

Ultra-low cost airline brings new destination to Edmonton with launch of inaugural route

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -Today, Swoop celebrated its first flight from Edmonton International Airport (YEG) to San Diego International Airport (SAN). The ultra-low cost airline's new service between Edmonton and San Diego will operate three times weekly during peak season on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with introductory fares available at $99† CAD all-in.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this new destination to the city of Edmonton and add San Diego to our growing list of non-stop destinations available for Edmontonians to explore," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "Edmonton is an important part of both Swoop's history and future and we remain as committed as ever to providing the region with always available low-fares and connectivity to beautiful destinations like San Diego."

The addition of San Diego to Swoop's network furthers the airline's commitment and strategic focus on providing more choice and ultra-low fares to Edmontonians. As its western Canadian base city, Swoop continues to lead the way for ultra-low-cost service in Edmonton, with the airline expanding its capacity and flying from the city to include non-stop service from Edmonton International Airport to 11 destinations across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, with that number growing to 14 with service to Los Cabos, Cancun and Orlando (Sanford) set to begin in the coming weeks.

"It's no trick, we're thrilled to have a new treat for Edmonton sunseekers with the launch of non-stop service to San Diego from EIA. This popular family destination offers plenty to experience for all ages, along with sunny, warm weather year-round. Thank you Swoop for helping bring new destinations to our community." - Myron Keehn, Vice-President, Air Service and Business Development

"Canada is the number one international visitor market to San Diego and this new nonstop flight from Edmonton will continue to strengthen both regions' tourism economies," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. "With Canada's border open and the U.S. border opening to fully vaccinated travelers on November 8, we anticipate this route will be popular for even more Canadians wishing to enjoy our sunny shores and for San Diegans looking for a great winter escape in the beautiful Canadian Rockies. We welcome Swoop to San Diego International Airport and are thrilled to be the first and only California airport they currently fly to."

To celebrate this new route, Swoop's Head of Commercial and Finance, Bert van der Stege was joined by Myron Keehn, Vice-President, Air Services and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport, Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego International Airport and Julie Coker, President and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority for an inaugural ceremony upon arrival at San Diego International Airport. Travellers were also treated to inflight refreshments and giveaways.

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by Nov 7, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET) or while seats last, for travel until January 30, 2022 (blackouts over December 19-26 2021).

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

