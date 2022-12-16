Swoop restarts popular sun flying from Hamilton to Fort Lauderdale

The ultra-not-expensive airline gears up for winter with non-stop flights to third Florida city

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, restarted its popular service between Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Swoop flight WO812 took off from Hamilton this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET and is scheduled to arrive in Ft. Lauderdale at 11:40 a.m. local time.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are thrilled to be expanding sun-flying from Hamilton with today's flight to Fort Lauderdale" said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "We know how beloved Florida is as a vacation destination for residents of Southern Ontario, and so we're proud to expand our footprint in the state, with ultra-affordable and ultra-convenient flights to Orlando (Sanford, SFB), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE), and now Fort Lauderdale (FLL)."

The ULCC will operate ultra-affordable non-stop flights to eight sun and fun destinations from Hamilton this winter, celebrating its inaugural flight to Punta Cana on January 11, and restarting popular service to Montego Bay on January 28.

"The resumption of Swoop's ultra-low-cost flights to the pristine beaches of Fort Lauderdale is exciting news for people across Southern Ontario looking to explore the Sunshine State this winter, while also providing travellers with a convenient connection to Miami. We are pleased to see this popular destination return as Swoop expands its services between Hamilton and Florida, complementing year-round flight offerings to Orlando (Sanford) and St. Pete-Clearwater." Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

"We are happy to celebrate the return of Swoop service from Hamilton to Fort. Lauderdale today, a welcome addition to the airline's existing Hamilton-Florida routes," said Mayor Horwath. "Swoop's continued investment in the economic development of Hamilton and our local airport is a testament to the strength of our community. I am excited to realize the full potential of what these routes can offer Hamiltonians." - Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton

With introductory all-in one-way prices from Hamilton to Fort Lauderdale starting at just $109 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable a sunny vacation can be this winter.

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency One-way total

price (CAD) Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes & Fees

(CAD) Hamilton to Fort

Lauderdale 2x weekly $109.00 $17.94 $88.11 Hamilton to Montego Bay 2x weekly $159.00 $47.33 $111.67 Hamilton to Cancun 2x weekly $269.00 $172.39 $93.67 Hamilton to Las Vegas 4x weekly $109.00 $17.94 $88.11 Hamilton to Orlando 7x weekly $99.00 $8.42 $87.62 Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $319.00 $222.38 $93.67 Hamilton to St. Pete-

Clearwater 3x weekly $119.00 $27.47 $88.58 Hamilton to Punta Cana 2x weekly $199.00 $90.68 $108.32

For travel between January 1, 2023 - February 28, 2023. | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. |

