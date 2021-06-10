Swoop Responds to Growing Demand for Ultra-Low-Cost Travel

Airline announces fleet expansion and winter flying as new daily bookings return to pre-pandemic levels

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier, today released its expanded winter schedule including increased non-stop domestic service and the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Following a sustained pattern of new daily bookings on par with pre-pandemic levels, the airline also announced it will proceed with planned fleet growth, inducting its tenth Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.

The first Canadian airline to fully re-enter its entire fleet into service, Swoop will operate all nine of its aircraft domestically during peak summer. The airline's winter schedule will provide travellers with ultra-low-cost flights across Canada, as well as to sun and fun destinations including Montego Bay in Jamaica, Las Vegas and Mesa/Phoenix in the U.S., and Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán in Mexico.

"We've seen a significant increase in demand for travel this summer, most especially in provinces where vaccination and re-opening plans are on track and clearly outlined," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "With the release of our winter schedule, those who are planning further ahead or dreaming of a vacation abroad can find our always affordable flights and Getaway packages available for booking through April 2022."

As the airline that always has deals on already affordable flights, Swoop will offer scheduled winter service to 14 destinations, with ultra-low fares starting from just $40 CAD † total price in the example of a one-way Abbotsford to Edmonton flight. The addition of a tenth aircraft in time for the winter flying season will allow Canada's leading ULCC to add new routes, destinations, and frequencies in pace with demand.

"Consumer confidence is coming back, and the message is clear, Canadians are ready to start planning that long overdue trip," continued Duncan. "When travellers are ready, we look forward to safely welcoming them back onboard our aircraft."

Details of Swoop's Winter 2021 Schedule and flights currently for sale:

Domestic Routes Peak Season

Frequency Days of Week Service start dates Toronto - Edmonton 14x weekly 2x Daily Already in Service Toronto - Abbotsford 7x weekly Daily Jun 20 Toronto - Halifax 7x weekly Daily Jul 16 Toronto - Kelowna 7x weekly Daily Already in Service Toronto - Victoria 6x weekly Daily, except

Saturday Jun 24 Hamilton - Edmonton 7x weekly Daily Already in Service Hamilton - Abbotsford 14x weekly 2x Daily Already in Service Hamilton - Halifax 4x weekly Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun Jun 24 Hamilton - Winnipeg 4x weekly Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat Already in Service Hamilton - Kelowna 6x weekly Daily, except

Saturday Jun 20 Edmonton - Abbotsford 14x weekly 2x Daily Already in Service Edmonton - Winnipeg 2x weekly Mon, Fri Nov 1 Edmonton - Victoria 7x weekly Daily Already in Service Winnipeg - Abbotsford 7x weekly Daily Already in Service Winnipeg - Kelowna 3x weekly Tue, Thu, Fri Jun 24 Transborder Routes Peak Season

Frequency Days of Week Service start dates Edmonton – Mesa/Phoenix 4x weekly Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Sept 17 Edmonton – Las Vegas 5x weekly Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri,

Sun Sept 23 Toronto – Mesa 2x weekly Tue, Thu Nov 2 Winnipeg – Mesa/Phoenix 2x weekly Mon, Fri Nov 1 International Routes Peak Season

Frequency Days of Week Service start dates Toronto - Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Wed, Sun Nov 3 Toronto - Cancun 4x weekly Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Sept 18 Toronto - Montego Bay 3x weekly Tue, Thu, Sat Sept 11 Hamilton – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Tue, Fri Oct 5 Hamilton- Cancun 3x weekly Mon, Wed, Sat Oct 2 Hamilton – Montego Bay 1x weekly Friday Oct 15 Edmonton - Cancun 3x weekly Mon, Wed, Sat Oct 2 Edmonton-Puerto Vallarta 3x weekly Tue, Fri, Sun Oct 5 Edmonton - Mazatlán 2x weekly Wed, Sat Oct 23 Winnipeg - Cancun 3x weekly Tue, Thu, Sun Nov 7 Winnipeg - Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Mon, Thu Nov 4 Abbotsford - Puerto

Vallarta 2x weekly Wed, Sat Nov 3

†One-way flight from Abbotsford (YXX) to Edmonton (YEG) when you book by June 20, for travel between October 31 – November 10, 2021. Restrictions may apply, for full details see FlySwoop.com/deals.

To learn more about Swoop and find ultra-low fare flights, please visit FlySwoop.com.

About Swoop: Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact: [email protected]