Swoop Responds to Growing Demand for Ultra-Low-Cost Travel

News provided by

Swoop

Jun 10, 2021, 08:00 ET

Airline announces fleet expansion and winter flying as new daily bookings return to pre-pandemic levels

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier, today released its expanded winter schedule including increased non-stop domestic service and the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Following a sustained pattern of new daily bookings on par with pre-pandemic levels, the airline also announced it will proceed with planned fleet growth, inducting its tenth Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.  

The first Canadian airline to fully re-enter its entire fleet into service, Swoop will operate all nine of its aircraft domestically during peak summer. The airline's winter schedule will provide travellers with ultra-low-cost flights across Canada, as well as to sun and fun destinations including Montego Bay in Jamaica, Las Vegas and Mesa/Phoenix in the U.S., and Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán in Mexico.

"We've seen a significant increase in demand for travel this summer, most especially in provinces where vaccination and re-opening plans are on track and clearly outlined," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "With the release of our winter schedule, those who are planning further ahead or dreaming of a vacation abroad can find our always affordable flights and Getaway packages available for booking through April 2022."

As the airline that always has deals on already affordable flights, Swoop will offer scheduled winter service to 14 destinations, with ultra-low fares starting from just $40 CAD total price in the example of a one-way Abbotsford to Edmonton flight. The addition of a tenth aircraft in time for the winter flying season will allow Canada's leading ULCC to add new routes, destinations, and frequencies in pace with demand.

"Consumer confidence is coming back, and the message is clear, Canadians are ready to start planning that long overdue trip," continued Duncan. "When travellers are ready, we look forward to safely welcoming them back onboard our aircraft."

Details of Swoop's Winter 2021 Schedule and flights currently for sale:

Domestic Routes

Peak Season
Frequency

Days of Week

Service start dates

Toronto - Edmonton

14x weekly

2x Daily

Already in Service

Toronto - Abbotsford

7x weekly

Daily

Jun 20

Toronto - Halifax

7x weekly

Daily

Jul 16

Toronto - Kelowna

7x weekly

Daily

Already in Service

Toronto - Victoria

6x weekly

Daily, except
Saturday

Jun 24

Hamilton - Edmonton

7x weekly

Daily

Already in Service

Hamilton - Abbotsford

14x weekly

2x Daily

Already in Service

Hamilton - Halifax

4x weekly

Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun

Jun 24

Hamilton - Winnipeg

4x weekly

Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat

Already in Service

Hamilton - Kelowna

6x weekly

Daily, except
Saturday

Jun 20

Edmonton - Abbotsford

14x weekly

2x Daily

Already in Service

Edmonton - Winnipeg

2x weekly

Mon, Fri

Nov 1

Edmonton - Victoria

7x weekly

Daily

Already in Service

Winnipeg - Abbotsford

7x weekly

Daily

Already in Service

Winnipeg - Kelowna

3x weekly

Tue, Thu, Fri

Jun 24

Transborder Routes

Peak Season
Frequency

Days of Week

Service start dates

Edmonton – Mesa/Phoenix

4x weekly

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat

Sept 17

Edmonton – Las Vegas

5x weekly

Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri,
Sun

Sept 23

Toronto – Mesa

2x weekly

Tue, Thu

Nov 2

Winnipeg – Mesa/Phoenix

2x weekly

Mon, Fri

Nov 1

International Routes

Peak Season
Frequency

Days of Week

Service start dates

Toronto - Puerto Vallarta

2x weekly

Wed, Sun

Nov 3

Toronto - Cancun

4x weekly

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Sept 18

Toronto - Montego Bay

3x weekly

Tue, Thu, Sat

Sept 11

Hamilton – Puerto Vallarta

2x weekly

Tue, Fri

Oct 5

Hamilton- Cancun

3x weekly

Mon, Wed, Sat

Oct 2

Hamilton – Montego Bay 

1x weekly

Friday

Oct 15

Edmonton - Cancun

3x weekly

Mon, Wed, Sat

Oct 2

Edmonton-Puerto Vallarta

3x weekly

Tue, Fri, Sun

Oct 5

Edmonton - Mazatlán

2x weekly

Wed, Sat

Oct 23

Winnipeg - Cancun

3x weekly

Tue, Thu, Sun

Nov 7

Winnipeg - Puerto Vallarta

2x weekly

Mon, Thu

Nov 4

Abbotsford - Puerto
Vallarta

2x weekly

Wed, Sat

Nov 3

†One-way flight from Abbotsford (YXX) to Edmonton (YEG) when you book by June 20, for travel between October 31November 10, 2021.  Restrictions may apply, for full details see FlySwoop.com/deals.

To learn more about Swoop and find ultra-low fare flights, please visit FlySwoop.com.

About Swoop: Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Swoop