Swoop Responds to Growing Demand for Ultra-Low-Cost Travel
Jun 10, 2021, 08:00 ET
Airline announces fleet expansion and winter flying as new daily bookings return to pre-pandemic levels
CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier, today released its expanded winter schedule including increased non-stop domestic service and the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Following a sustained pattern of new daily bookings on par with pre-pandemic levels, the airline also announced it will proceed with planned fleet growth, inducting its tenth Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.
The first Canadian airline to fully re-enter its entire fleet into service, Swoop will operate all nine of its aircraft domestically during peak summer. The airline's winter schedule will provide travellers with ultra-low-cost flights across Canada, as well as to sun and fun destinations including Montego Bay in Jamaica, Las Vegas and Mesa/Phoenix in the U.S., and Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán in Mexico.
"We've seen a significant increase in demand for travel this summer, most especially in provinces where vaccination and re-opening plans are on track and clearly outlined," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "With the release of our winter schedule, those who are planning further ahead or dreaming of a vacation abroad can find our always affordable flights and Getaway packages available for booking through April 2022."
As the airline that always has deals on already affordable flights, Swoop will offer scheduled winter service to 14 destinations, with ultra-low fares starting from just $40 CAD † total price in the example of a one-way Abbotsford to Edmonton flight. The addition of a tenth aircraft in time for the winter flying season will allow Canada's leading ULCC to add new routes, destinations, and frequencies in pace with demand.
"Consumer confidence is coming back, and the message is clear, Canadians are ready to start planning that long overdue trip," continued Duncan. "When travellers are ready, we look forward to safely welcoming them back onboard our aircraft."
Details of Swoop's Winter 2021 Schedule and flights currently for sale:
|
Domestic Routes
|
Peak Season
|
Days of Week
|
Service start dates
|
Toronto - Edmonton
|
14x weekly
|
2x Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Toronto - Abbotsford
|
7x weekly
|
Daily
|
Jun 20
|
Toronto - Halifax
|
7x weekly
|
Daily
|
Jul 16
|
Toronto - Kelowna
|
7x weekly
|
Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Toronto - Victoria
|
6x weekly
|
Daily, except
|
Jun 24
|
Hamilton - Edmonton
|
7x weekly
|
Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Hamilton - Abbotsford
|
14x weekly
|
2x Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Hamilton - Halifax
|
4x weekly
|
Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun
|
Jun 24
|
Hamilton - Winnipeg
|
4x weekly
|
Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat
|
Already in Service
|
Hamilton - Kelowna
|
6x weekly
|
Daily, except
|
Jun 20
|
Edmonton - Abbotsford
|
14x weekly
|
2x Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Edmonton - Winnipeg
|
2x weekly
|
Mon, Fri
|
Nov 1
|
Edmonton - Victoria
|
7x weekly
|
Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Winnipeg - Abbotsford
|
7x weekly
|
Daily
|
Already in Service
|
Winnipeg - Kelowna
|
3x weekly
|
Tue, Thu, Fri
|
Jun 24
|
Transborder Routes
|
Peak Season
|
Days of Week
|
Service start dates
|
Edmonton – Mesa/Phoenix
|
4x weekly
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
|
Sept 17
|
Edmonton – Las Vegas
|
5x weekly
|
Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri,
|
Sept 23
|
Toronto – Mesa
|
2x weekly
|
Tue, Thu
|
Nov 2
|
Winnipeg – Mesa/Phoenix
|
2x weekly
|
Mon, Fri
|
Nov 1
|
International Routes
|
Peak Season
|
Days of Week
|
Service start dates
|
Toronto - Puerto Vallarta
|
2x weekly
|
Wed, Sun
|
Nov 3
|
Toronto - Cancun
|
4x weekly
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
Sept 18
|
Toronto - Montego Bay
|
3x weekly
|
Tue, Thu, Sat
|
Sept 11
|
Hamilton – Puerto Vallarta
|
2x weekly
|
Tue, Fri
|
Oct 5
|
Hamilton- Cancun
|
3x weekly
|
Mon, Wed, Sat
|
Oct 2
|
Hamilton – Montego Bay
|
1x weekly
|
Friday
|
Oct 15
|
Edmonton - Cancun
|
3x weekly
|
Mon, Wed, Sat
|
Oct 2
|
Edmonton-Puerto Vallarta
|
3x weekly
|
Tue, Fri, Sun
|
Oct 5
|
Edmonton - Mazatlán
|
2x weekly
|
Wed, Sat
|
Oct 23
|
Winnipeg - Cancun
|
3x weekly
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
Nov 7
|
Winnipeg - Puerto Vallarta
|
2x weekly
|
Mon, Thu
|
Nov 4
|
Abbotsford - Puerto
|
2x weekly
|
Wed, Sat
|
Nov 3
†One-way flight from Abbotsford (YXX) to Edmonton (YEG) when you book by June 20, for travel between October 31 – November 10, 2021. Restrictions may apply, for full details see FlySwoop.com/deals.
To learn more about Swoop and find ultra-low fare flights, please visit FlySwoop.com.
About Swoop: Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.
Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.
SOURCE Swoop
For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact: [email protected]
Organization Profile
Swoop
Also from this source
Share this article