Swoop Reaches Tentative Agreement with CUPE

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE Local 4070, representation for Swoop's Inflight (flight attendant) group. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

"We are pleased to have come to tentative terms on our first collective agreement with CUPE Local 4070," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "Our inflight group plays an integral role in our operations and we are grateful for their commitment to safety and enhancing the traveller experience at Swoop."

