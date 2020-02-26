Swoop Paints the Skies Pink in Celebration of Pink Shirt Day

"We are thrilled to be the official social media sponsor of Pink Shirt Day, helping to create positive spaces where people can say 'no' to bullying behaviour and say 'yes' to encouraging and supporting each other," says Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "Pink Shirt Day is a powerful day to highlight the importance of compassion and how kind words and small actions can have meaningful impacts in our communities."

Today, on Pink Shirt Day, social media posts across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will be posted by FlySwoop and Pink Shirt Day that will encourage viewers to like, comment, share and retweet. For every cumulative engagement on the posts, Swoop will donate $1 to anti-bullying initiatives, up to $20,000. Canadians are asked to share these posts using the #LiftEachOtherUp hashtag.

"Since 2008, Pink Shirt Day has raised more than $2.3 million to support youth anti-bullying programs throughout Western Canada, sending a strong message that we care," says Sara Dubois-Phillips, Executive Director of the CKNW Kids' Fund. "Often, this one day can start conversations and raise awareness which can be a big step towards healing and helping. We are excited for Swoop to be joining us, demonstrating the power of positive and encouraging behavior."

Pink Shirt Day has grown from a small group of Canadians to an internationally recognized movement, seeing global partners come together, wearing pink to affirm that we, as a society, will not tolerate bullying anywhere. Canadians are encouraged to join Swoop in practicing kindness and wearing pink to symbolize that bullying doesn't belong in our communities.

Today, all Swoop employees will wear custom pink shirts to go along with their already pink wardrobes to show their support for this initiative. Also participating in Pink Shirt Day are Swoop's airport partners at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, St. John's International Airport, Charlottetown Airport, London International Airport, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and Abbotsford International Airport.

For more information about Pink Shirt Day, visit: https://www.pinkshirtday.ca/.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 23 seasonal and year-round destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

About Pink Shirt Day

Bullying is a major problem in our schools, workplaces, homes, and online. Over the month of February, and throughout the year, CKNW Kids' Fund's Pink Shirt Day aims to raise awareness of these issues, as well as raise funds to support programs that foster children's healthy self-esteem.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact: [email protected]