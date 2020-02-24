Swoop Names Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial

"I am thrilled to have Bert as part of Swoop's executive team," says Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "Bert has built an incredible reputation for himself within our industry and with his strategic and innovative approach to airline operations, I know he will help us continue to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable for Canadians."

Bert will oversee Swoop's Network and Planning, Pricing and Revenue, Distribution and Sales, and Marketing with a focus on helping the airline drive revenue and growth. He will join Swoop's executive team and report directly to Steven Greenway.

"Swoop is changing the way Canadians travel and allowing more of them to see and experience the world," says Bert van der Stege. "I am excited to join an airline that is disrupting the industry while making a positive impact on the lives of its travellers."

Having studied in a variety of countries with a Bachelor and a Master of Science in International Business, Bert continued to travel the world extensively in management and executive roles with Lufthansa German Airlines, RwandAir, First Air and most recently the Halifax International Airport Authority. He is a natural fit to lead Swoop's Commercial operations.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

