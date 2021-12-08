Swoop Launches Three New Routes from Toronto

Ultra-low fare airline kicks-off December flying with non-stop flights to Los Cabos, Mexico, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Kingston, Jamaica

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop this week celebrates the launch of three new inaugural flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport with the departure of new non-stop service to Los Cabos, Mexico, on December 4, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on December 5 and Kingston, Jamaica on December 8.

"The launch of these three new routes demonstrates that Swoop's accessible and affordable fares have caught on in Toronto and highlights the demand we are seeing for ultra-low fare travel across Canada," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "We know Canadians are long overdue for a warm vacation or reunion with family and friends and while government-imposed travel restrictions continue to evolve, our travellers require and appreciate clarity and guidance on their upcoming travel plans."

As Canada's leading ULCC, Swoop continues to support travellers navigate and adhere to testing requirements for travel through its partnership with Azova, a leading digital health technology platform and providing up-to-date information at www.flyswoop.com/coronavirus.

Details of Swoop's Newly Launched Service from Toronto

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency Introductory All-in

One-Way Fare Base fare

(CAD) Taxes & Fees

(CAD) Toronto – Los Cabos 1x Weekly $180 CAD + $81.69 $98.31 Toronto – Punta Cana 1x Weekly $199 CAD++ $87.67 $111.33 Toronto – Kingston 2x Weekly $180 CAD+++ $74.43 $105.57

+ Book by December 18, 2021, travel from Jan 5 to April 30, 2022 (blackouts February 17-22, March 12-20, 2022, April 14-19) ++Book by December 12, 2021, travel from Jan 5 to April 30, 2022 (blackouts February 17-22, March 12-20, 2022, April 14-19) +++Book from December 8 – December 15, 2021, travel from Jan 5 to April 30, 2022 (blackouts February 17-22, March 12-20, April 14-19)

"Congratulations to our partners at Swoop on launching three new routes to destinations that have traditionally captured the imagination and excitement of Canadian travellers—and just in time for the cold weather," said Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "With Toronto Pearson's globally recognized Healthy Airport program continually evolving to keep pace with the latest public health guidance, our valued passengers can rest assured that if they're planning on travelling this winter, their health and safety is our top priority from curb to boarding and back again."

To learn more about Swoop please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

