Swoop Launches The Loonie Seat Sale

The taxes and fees are extra but they're easier to swallow when base fares are only a loonie

CALGARY, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Base fares for a dollar? No, this isn't an early April Fool's joke. Today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline, launched The Loonie Seat Sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of just a loonie, before taxes and fees.

With one-way fares from Abbotsford to Hamilton, London, ON, Edmonton or Winnipeg for as little $12 CAD all-in*, Swoop's Loonie Seat Sale emphasizes the airline's commitment to transparency, breaking down the fees and taxes associated with Canadian airfare and giving travellers more visibility into where each dollar of their airfare goes.

"This sale not only gives Canadians more opportunities to explore North America, but also speaks to our continued commitment to making air travel more affordable and accessible," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "As an ultra-low fare airline with unbundled fares and a mandate of transparency, we're showing travellers exactly what they pay for when they fly with Swoop."

The airline recently announced its 2020 summer schedule and expansion into Atlantic Canada, now offering service to 12 domestic, six U.S. and five international destinations for Swoop travellers to enjoy.

Since its June 2018 launch, Swoop has been giving Canadian's more reasons to travel with ultra-low fares. Having recently celebrated its two millionth traveller milestone, Swoop demonstrates how affordable and accessible air travel can be when you unbundle, paying only for what you need and nothing you don't.

As Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, Swoop is fulfilling an important need in the Canadian marketplace and has seen unprecedented satisfaction rates in less than two years of operation, with 90 per cent of Swoop travellers recommending Swoop to a friend or colleague, 93 per cent of travellers saying Swoop met or exceeded their expectations, and 96 per cent confirming they would fly with Swoop again.

The Loonie Seat Sale runs January 14 – 21 (11:59 p.m. MT) with 100,000 seats on sale across most of the airline's network. To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

*Sale ends January 21, 2020 (11:59 p.m. MT) for travel between Feb 4 – Oct 24, 2020. Some restrictions apply.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 23 seasonal and year-round destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

