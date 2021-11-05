Swoop Launches New Service at St. Pete-Clearwater Int'l Airport

Airline Swoops into St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (Tampa Bay)

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop celebrated its inaugural flight to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) with a warm welcome reception to the Tampa Bay area.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our U.S. network with the launch of today's inaugural flight to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "We know Canadians are eager to travel south to sunny Florida this winter and are pleased to be offering yet another convenient, affordable option to our travellers."

As the airline continues to add capacity and increase service to the U.S., St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport's accessibility to Florida's Gulf Coast make it the perfect destination for Canadians to travel to all at swoop's always available ultra-low fares.

"We are excited to welcome Canada based Swoop to our family of airlines", said St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) Airport Director, Tom Jewsbury. "Canadians will have a convenient, non-stop option to fly to our award-winning destination from Toronto and Hamilton, Canada, and we are so excited to welcome our Canadian friends with borders open! We want to thank our partners at Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and Volaire Aviation for helping us make this possible."

Details of Swoop's service currently for sale:

Service Between Services Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency Toronto – St. Pete-Clearwater Nov 5, 2021 3x (Mon, Fri, Sat) Hamilton – St. Pete-Clearwater Nov 9, 2021 2x (Tue, Sat)

To celebrate this new route, Swoop's Head of Commercial and Finance, Bert van der Stege and Head of Flight Operations, Shane Workman were joined by St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) Airport Director, Tom Jewsbury and several key stakeholders for an inaugural ceremony upon arrival at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Travellers were also treated to inflight refreshments and giveaways.

To learn more about Swoop visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop: Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.

