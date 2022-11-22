Swoop Inducts Sixth New 737 MAX 8 Aircraft in 2022

The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) celebrates the completion of its 2022 fleet expansion as part of the WestJet Group's strategic path forward

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), is celebrating the entry into service of its sixth new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with WO flight 360 from Toronto to Halifax. In just under ten months, Swoop has added six new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its existing fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NGs, bringing its total fleet size to 16 aircraft. This accomplishment is a symbol of Swoop's considerable growth in 2022, adding 12 new destinations to our network with more to come in 2023.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the entry into service of our sixth new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, increasing our capacity and sustainability with the most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft on the market," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing Canadians with more access to affordable and convenient air travel options and in response to heightened demand for travel. This winter we are excited to be able to offer expanded sun-flying capacity from cities across Canada, with the ability to fly Swoop in combination with a WestJet Vacations package."

The ultra-not-expensive airline's fleet additions have entered service at critical times this year, allowing the ULCC to expand service offerings at times of peak demand.

Tail # Aircraft Name Entry into Service Date 380 #Swoopster June 30, 2022 386 #Swoopon June 30, 2022 381 #Winnipeg August 9, 2022 382 #Halifax October 22, 2022 383 #Charlottetown November 4, 2022 385 #Kelowna November 20, 2022

"At Swoop, we name our aircraft in reference to the pillars of our company, showing our appreciation for people, places and things that make us who we are," continued Cummings. "#Swoopon" highlights our commitment to providing always-affordable air service to Canadians. "#Swoopster" is named after our employees, who work tirelessly every day to deliver ultra-affordable air service to Canadians. "#Halifax", "#Winnipeg, "#Kelowna" and "#Charlottetown" celebrate some of the communities we serve and the partnerships within that are critical to our operation."

"As Swoop expands its all-Boeing fleet, the 737 MAX 8 is pivotal to the airline's strategy to sustainably grow its route network for passengers," said Brad McMullen, senior vice president of sales, North America, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX provides enhanced fuel efficiency and environmental performance that will benefit Swoop as it connects cities across Canada and North America."

"We are delighted to deliver these 6 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to Swoop, expanding its fuel-efficient fleet and helping Swoop to capitalise on the recovery that we are seeing in the sector," said Barry Flannery, Chief Commercial Officer, SMBC Aviation Capital. "These modern, fuel-efficient aircraft will allow Swoop to expand flight destinations and provide even more value to their customers over the coming years. It's great to see the hard work and effort of the Swoop and SMBC Aviation Capital teams paying off and we look forward to many years of growth and successful partnership."

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft has recently increased to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022.

At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

