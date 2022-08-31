Swoop heats up winter travel planning with new non-stop flights to Cuba

The ultra-not-expensive airline grows Caribbean offering with ultra-not-expensive service from Toronto to Varadero

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, expanded its winter schedule with new routes, more frequencies and new service to Cuba. Swoop will begin its seasonal, non-stop service between Toronto (YYZ) and Varadero (VRA) on January 11, 2023, and fares are starting as low as $189 one-way.

"We're thrilled to be announcing an expansion in the Caribbean, adding Varadero to our growing list of vacation destinations," said Tia McGrath, Leader, Distribution and Sales. "Cuba tops the list for Ontarians seeking an affordable beach getaway and we're proud to reaffirm our commitment to the region with more ultra-convenient and ultra-low fares."

As part of its expanding winter schedule, Swoop will restart service to some popular sun and fun routes. Swoop is bringing sun flying back to London, ON (YXU) beginning December 3 with non-stop service to Cancun (CUN) starting on December 3 and to Orlando (Sanford) on December 4. In addition, the ULCC will restart service to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) from both Toronto (YYZ) and Hamilton (YHM) on December 8 and December 9, respectively.

"We know that choice and value are important to Canadians planning vacations," continued McGrath, "We have several options available for our ultra-not-expensive flights to be packaged with all-inclusive resorts or vacation properties."

Through Swoop Getaways, travellers can pair ultra-not-expensive Swoop flights with thousands of hotel, resort and vacation properties, unlocking hotel discounts. Those looking for a pre-packaged vacation can add a Swoop flight to a WestJet Vacation when they book through online travel agencies. Swoop has also partnered with The Special Travel Corporation, whose knowledgeable travel agents can book custom packages with ultra-low-fare Swoop flights.

"We are thrilled to welcome Swoop flights to Cuba, we are excited with this new partnership which means more capacity to Cuba from Canada. In this price sensitive market, Swoop's ultra-low cost structure will make easier to Canadians this winter to enjoy beautiful Cuba" - Lessner Gomes, Director of the Cuba Tourist Board

"The London International Airport and Swoop saw strong growth through 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 prior to the pandemic restrictions," said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of London International Airport. "It is amazing to have Swoop back offering these incredible destinations at low rates from your local easy and comfortable airport."

Swoop has increased the frequency of flying on many existing routes, with daily flights from Toronto to Cancun and Las Vegas and near-daily flights to Montego Bay and Punta Cana. Full details of Swoop's expanded winter schedule can be found below, with ultra-not-expensive flights to sun getaways starting at $89 one-way total pride (CAD).

Route Peak Weekly

Frequency One-way total

price (CAD) Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes &

Fees (CAD) Toronto to Varadero 3x weekly $189.00 $73.04 $115.96 Toronto to Ft. Lauderdale 6x weekly $109.00 $13.05 $95.95 Toronto to St. Pete-Clearwater 2x weekly $119.00 $23.97 $95.03 Toronto to Orlando 6x weekly $119.00 $23.97 $95.03 Toronto to Las Vegas 7x weekly $99.00 $4.92 $94.08 Toronto to Cancun 10x weekly $259.00 $156.62 $102.38 Toronto to Kingston 5x weekly $189.00 $71.68 $117.32 Toronto to Montego Bay 6x weekly $189.00 $71.68 $117.32 Toronto to Punta Cana 5x weekly $179.00 $65.03 $113.97 Toronto to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $299.00 $196.62 $102.38 Toronto to Los Cabos 2x weekly $239.00 $136.62 $102.38 Hamilton to Ft. Lauderdale 2x weekly $109.00 $18.43 $90.57 Hamilton to Las Vegas 4x weekly $119.00 $29.35 $89.65 Hamilton to St. Pete-Clearwater 3x weekly $139.00 $48.40 $90.60 Hamilton to Orlando 4x weekly $99.00 $10.30 $88.70 Hamilton to Cancun 3x weekly $239.00 $142.27 $96.73 Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly $199.00 $90.68 $108.32 London to Orlando 2x weekly $89.00 $18.75 $70.25 London to Cancun 2x weekly $129.00 $53.69 $75.31 Edmonton to Mesa 2x weekly $219.00 $115.33 $103.67 Edmonton to Las Vegas 6x weekly $99.00 $2.21 $96.79 Edmonton to Mazatlán 1x weekly $299.00 $230.52 $68.48 Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $259.00 $153.77 $105.23 Edmonton to Los Cabos 2x weekly $219.00 $115.53 $103.47 Winnipeg to Mesa 2x weekly $159.00 $128.65 $30.35 Winnipeg to Orlando 2x weekly $149.00 $46.83 $102.17 Winnipeg to Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly $449.00 $340.62 $108.38 Abbotsford to Mazatlán 1x weekly $179.00 $73.77 $105.23 Abbotsford to Los Cabos 2x weekly $269.00 $200.52 $68.48 Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta 3x weekly $299.00 $230.52 $68.48

