Swoop Heats Up Winter Schedule with New Service from Winnipeg to Orlando Sanford

Ultra-low cost airline to connect Winnipeg to sunny Central Florida just in time for winter travel

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop announced new service between Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) to its winter schedule, reaffirming Swoop's commitment to bringing more ultra-low cost service from Winnipeg to domestic and transborder destinations. Seats from Winnipeg to Orlando Sanford are on sale now, with non-stop service set to begin in December.

"We are thrilled to be bringing more ultra-low fares and connectivity to Winnipeg through the addition of non-stop service to Orlando Sanford just in time for the winter season," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop. "Winnipeg is an important part of our network and as we continue to recover our operations, we remain committed to supporting the recovery of inbound and outbound air travel to the region."

Details of Swoop's Winter Service between Winnipeg and Orlando Sanford

Route Planned Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency Total one-way price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes and fees (CAD) Orlando Sanford – Winnipeg December 9, 2021 2x Weekly $139 † CAD $101.02 $37.80 Winnipeg – Orlando Sanford December 10, 2021 2x Weekly $139 † CAD $38.13 $100.87

†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by Sep 22, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET) or while seats last, for travel between December 9, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Blackout dates between December 16, 2021 and January 6, 2022, March 11, 2022 – April 4, 2022.

With demand for both transborder and international travel returning, today's announcement signals another strong sign of recovery for the airline as it gears up for the winter season. Orlando Sanford marks the fourth sun-destination for Winnipeggers to choose from when looking to book a warm-weather getaway. Swoop's always affordable low fares from Winnipeg to Phoenix Mesa, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta are all available for booking now, with flights set to begin this November.

"We're proud to be teaming up with Swoop to restore service interrupted amid the pandemic and help our community gain access to more in-demand travel destinations," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Today's exciting announcement from Swoop is welcome news and further demonstrates the strong demand for travel in the Winnipeg market as more routes continue to return to serve the region."

"We are pleased that Swoop will be increasing the number of destinations to accommodate all the pent-up air travel between Canada and Florida."

- Tom Nolan, President and CEO Orlando Sanford International Airport

To learn more about Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience, visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact [email protected]