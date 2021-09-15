Swoop Heats Up Winter Schedule with Addition of Los Cabos

Ultra-low cost carrier brings back non-stop service to the Baja Peninsula from Edmonton and announces new direct route from Toronto

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop announced the addition of non-stop service to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) to its winter schedule from both Edmonton and Toronto, bringing more choice to Canadians looking to travel south of the border at an affordable price. Swoop's non-stop service will operate twice weekly from Toronto and once weekly from Edmonton.

"We are thrilled to expand our winter schedule just in time for our travellers in Toronto and Edmonton to book that long-awaited vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. "With non-stop flights available for as low as $139.00 † one-way, we are pleased to be offering even more affordable travel options to Canadians, while strengthening our position as Canada's ultra-low cost carrier with the most flights to popular sun destinations."

Los Cabos joins Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán as the fourth Mexican destination available for booking this winter, all at Swoop's always available ultra-low fares. With demand for international travel and all-inclusive Getaway packages returning, today's announcement signals another strong sign of recovery for the airline as it gears up for further growth through the addition of its tenth aircraft, expected to enter service this winter.

Details of Swoop's Winter Service to Los Cabos

Route Planned Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency Total one-way price (CAD) Base fare (CAD) Taxes and Fees (CAD) Edmonton – Los Cabos November 20, 2021 1x Weekly $139 † CAD $43.10 $95.90 Los Cabos – Edmonton November 20, 2021 1x Weekly $139 † CAD $64.83 $74.17 Toronto – Los Cabos December 4, 2021 2x Weekly $139 † CAD $40.70 $98.30 Los Cabos - Toronto December 4, 2021 2x Weekly $139 † CAD $64.83 $74.17



†Special introductory fares are limited quantity. Book by Sep 22, 2021 (11:59 p.m. ET) or while seats last, for travel between November 20, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Blackout dates between December 16, 2021 and January 6, 2022, March 11, 2022 – April 4, 2022.

"Thank you Swoop for supporting the return of international flights to EIA. We're thrilled to add another sunny location to our growing list of non-stop destinations. Health and safety continue to be our top priorities for our passengers as they access the world, non-stop from EIA."

- Myron Keehn, Vice-President, Air Service and Business Development, EIA

"Los Cabos International Airport has been one of the most resilient airports in Mexico. As the recovery continues, we are glad to welcome Swoop with their brand-new route, Toronto, and the return of Edmonton", said Raúl Revuelta Musalem, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico. "Just in July, we experienced a 25% rate of growth in the international segment compared with 2019, and we are confident that Swoop will be a key player to keep Cabos in the international spotlight."

To learn more about Swoop visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. Flyswoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact: [email protected]