Swoop grows presence in Saskatchewan, with new non-stop service to Regina

Canada's leading ultra-low-fare airline expands in Saskatchewan, connecting Regina to Edmonton and Winnipeg

REGINA, SK, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, arrived at Regina International Airport (YQR) for the first time. Swoop flight WO582 from Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and received a warm welcome upon landing at 8:00 a.m. local time before departing for Winnipeg.

"We are thrilled to continue our summer network expansion here in Regina with two important inaugural flights," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop. "Today's celebration reinforces Swoop's commitment to enabling Canadians to travel more, and we're proud to offer residents of Regina access to ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights to both Winnipeg and Edmonton."

The leading ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) is solidifying its presence in the province with new service to Saskatoon starting earlier this week. Later this month, Swoop will add more non-stop service from both Saskatchewan cities to Toronto.

"We are thrilled to see Swoop Airlines expanding to Regina," said Mayor Sandra Masters. "Having the addition of Swoop's affordable air service is vital to the economic recovery and growth of tourism and hospitality in our city."

"We are excited to welcome Swoop to YQR with Ultra Low-Cost air service to three major Canadian cities, Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg. All of Southern Saskatchewan will benefit from this additional air service capacity, which provides significant benefit to the local economy." - James Bogusz, President and CEO, Regina Airport Authority

With introductory fares from Edmonton to Regina starting at just $49 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable travelling across the country can be this summer.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Regina to Edmonton June 16, 2022 2x weekly $69 $34.64 $30.41 Regina to Winnipeg June 16, 2022 2x weekly $49 $15.59 $29.45 Regina to Toronto June 22, 2022 2x weekly $59 $25.12 $29.93 Edmonton to Regina June 16, 2022 2x weekly $69 $19.64 $45.41 Winnipeg to Regina June 16, 2022 2x weekly $69 $16.64 $48.41 Toronto to Regina June 22, 2022 2x weekly $49 $2.29 $42.76

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

