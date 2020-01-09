Swoop grows its East Coast network

The ultra-low-fare airline's 10 aircraft allows for flights between Hamilton and St. John's, Moncton and Charlottetown

CALGARY, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of it's 2020 summer schedule, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., announced its East Coast network expansion, with flights between Hamilton, Ontario and St. John's, NL; Moncton, NB; and Charlottetown, PEI. The new service will begin in June as Swoop receives its tenth aircraft.

"The growth of our fleet means more opportunities for Canadians as we continue our mission of making air travel simple, affordable and accessible for every traveller," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "Our growth in Eastern Canada is an exciting milestone for Swoop, proving our ability to develop our network domestically, while also adding to our U.S. and international destinations,"

The tenth aircraft means greater opportunities for Canadians to travel throughout North America, increasing the airline's weekly frequencies to popular domestic, U.S. and international destinations.

The new service between John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and St. John's, Moncton and Charlottetown will run from June through October 2020, serving those travellers looking to experience Canada's exceptional East Coast.

"This announcement by Swoop is very exciting as these new routes into the Maritimes will allow customers from Hamilton to explore even more destinations from coast to coast within Canada," said Cathie Puckering, President & CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "These new services will offer a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of Atlantic Canada and are a fantastic complement to the current Swoop schedule in Hamilton which includes destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean."

Details of Swoop's new service to Atlantic Canada:

Service Between Service Offered Weekly Frequency Service Run-time Hamilton, ON to St. John's, NL Daily 7 x per week June 22, 2020 – October 23, 2020 Hamilton, ON to Moncton, NB Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 4 x per week June 24, 2020 – October 23, 2020 Hamilton, ON to Charlottetown, PEI Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 3 x per week June 27, 2020 – October 22, 2020

The ultra-low-cost carrier's Summer 2020 network serves 12 domestic, five transborder and three international destinations, offering the unbundled model to travellers across North America. Ensuring fares remain low, Swoop's model offers a base fare that starts with just a seat, giving travellers the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don't, fulfilling a need in the Canadian marketplace.

"We're delighted to welcome Swoop as our newest airline partner, providing service to our community at competitive fares," said Peter Avery, CEO at St. John's International Airport. "This new link to Hamilton will increase accessibility to Ontario, our largest market, and will facilitate the already strong connections between Newfoundland and the Hamilton region."

"We are thrilled to welcome Swoop to Charlottetown," said Doug Newson, CEO for Charlottetown Airport. "With Swoop's non-stop flight between Charlottetown and Hamilton, Swoop is making it easier for visitors to travel to our beautiful Island in the summer months while also providing Islanders with a direct, low-cost travel option to Ontario."

"We are absolutely delighted to have Swoop serve our market and that they have selected the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport as their New Brunswick destination partner," said Bernard LeBlanc, President and CEO of Greater Moncton International Airport Authority. "A low-cost carrier like Swoop will offer new travel opportunities for our community and this will ultimately benefit not only this region, but the Province of New Brunswick as a whole."

Flights are now available for booking through October 2020. To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 23 seasonal and year-round destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

